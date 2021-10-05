Stockings for Soldiers drive underway

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The stockings will soon be hung for our soldiers with care.

NCPacks4Patriots annual Stockings for Soldiers drive is officially underway. Anyone can pick up a stocking from now until November 12 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory on John Small Avenue in Washington to help spread some Christmas cheer for service members who cannot make it home for the holidays.

Stockings can be stuffed for a man, woman or K-9 soldier. The items needed for care packages are as follows:

Toiletries: Razors, travel size toiletries -- body wash, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste and travel toothbrushes.

Snacks and food items: Individual packs of nuts, trail mix, dried fruits, snack crackers, snack cakes -- brownies, Rice Krispy treats, star crunches, hot chocolate packets, flavored coffees and candy bars.

Recreational items: Card games, dominos, bunco, rubic cubes, puzzle books and other small games.

Holiday items: Christmas DCD movies and CDs of music, decorations -- lightweight, unbreakable, easy to pack wall hangings, small strands of lights, tinsel and ornaments, signed cards and letters.

K-9 items: Treats, toys, combs, brushes and blankets.

The stockings will be sent overseas just in time for Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.