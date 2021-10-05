Advertisement

Some National Night Out activities rescheduled for Tuesday after cancellations

National Night Out in Jacksonville has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two National Night Out events will be held Tuesday night after previously being canceled due to weather and COVID-19 concerns.

Onslow County is hosting three, smaller-scale events at three locations in the city from 6- 8 p.m.

The bicycle raffle for children will be held at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Area. A drive-through display of Public Safety vehicles will take place at Catalyst Church and the Riverwalk Crossing Park will host live music by Freeway with a reduced amount of vendors and a fireworks display over the New River at dusk.

Onslow County previously canceled the events two times due to severe weather and COVID-19 concerns.

In Craven County, the sheriff’s office will sponsor events at the Cove City Fire Department and Godette Park in Harlowe. It will place from 6- 9 p.m. and feature food and drinks, activities for the kids, and sheriff’s office displays.

Craven County previously delayed the event due to weather concerns.

