Advertisement

Disorganized tropical disturbance southeast of the NC coast

Development may be hindered by unfavorable upper winds
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Disturbance: An area of showers and storms is located just east and northeast of The Bahamas or about 750 miles southeast of the North Carolina coast. This area will drift toward the Carolinas this week, but is only given a 10% chance to develop into a tropical depression since upper winds are not favorable for it to form. Stay with WITN as we track this system and give you a first alert if anything changes. The next name to be used for a tropical storm is Wanda.

Tropical disturbance
Tropical disturbance(WITN)
Extended list of Tropical Names
Extended list of Tropical Names(WITN Weather)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism
Fire destroyed the Kwik Mart convenience store in Washington.
Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
Lynn Keel entered the plea in Pitt County court on Monday.
Nash County husband pleads no contest in murder of wife
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Summery weather; Showers late week
Sara Guthrie
Carteret County deputies looking for information about missing woman
Unpredictable flu season ahead
Can you get your flu shot and COVID-19 shot at the same time?
There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
DHHS: Nearly 11,000 reinfection cases & 94 reinfection deaths in state