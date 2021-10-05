Runaway teen in Beaufort County
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort County sixteen-year-old boy has not been seen since last Friday.
Jose Rodriquez Ponce was last seen leaving his home for school in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
The county’s sheriff’s office sent a press release describing Ponce as 6 feet tall, 155 pounds and with curly black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information relating to Ponce’s location should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111.
