Rocky Mount man charged with murder after victim dies from head trauma
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was charged with murder after another man died from head trauma.
Rocky Mount police say they arrested 35-year-old Joseph Nunez and charged him with second-degree murder.
They say they arrived at UNC Nash Health Care due to a call that a man was dropped off after an attack. 48-year-old Maurice Joyner suffered head trauma and was later declared dead.
The attack took place on 1900 Lynne Ave., according to police.
Nunez was jailed and placed on a $1 million secured bond.
