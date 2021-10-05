Rocky Mount man charged with murder after victim dies from head trauma

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was charged with murder after another man died from head trauma.

Rocky Mount police say they arrested 35-year-old Joseph Nunez and charged him with second-degree murder.

They say they arrived at UNC Nash Health Care due to a call that a man was dropped off after an attack. 48-year-old Maurice Joyner suffered head trauma and was later declared dead.

The attack took place on 1900 Lynne Ave., according to police.

Nunez was jailed and placed on a $1 million secured bond.

