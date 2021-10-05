Advertisement

Rocky Mount man charged with murder after victim dies from head trauma

Joseph Nunez
Joseph Nunez(Rocky Mount police)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was charged with murder after another man died from head trauma.

Rocky Mount police say they arrested 35-year-old Joseph Nunez and charged him with second-degree murder.

They say they arrived at UNC Nash Health Care due to a call that a man was dropped off after an attack. 48-year-old Maurice Joyner suffered head trauma and was later declared dead.

The attack took place on 1900 Lynne Ave., according to police.

Nunez was jailed and placed on a $1 million secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism
Fire destroyed the Kwik Mart convenience store in Washington.
Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
Lynn Keel entered the plea in Pitt County court on Monday.
Nash County husband pleads no contest in murder of wife
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

The school board has a meeting scheduled at 6 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 protocols and practices.
Protest planned ahead of Onslow County school board vote on masks
I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
ECU researchers looking for volunteers to test Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Summery weather; Showers late week
Chandler Lefevers
Carteret County searching for missing teen