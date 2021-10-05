Protest planned ahead of Onslow County school board vote on masks

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A protest is planned ahead of an Onslow County school board meeting Tuesday night to discuss the future of masks in the classroom.

The board has a meeting scheduled at 6 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 protocols and practices. A sign-up sheet will be available in the lobby at the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center in Jacksonville for anyone who wants to address the board during the public comment period of the meeting.

Before the meeting, a “Free the Smiles” march is scheduled from 5- 6 p.m. at the Regional Skills Center.

After three weeks of requiring face masks in schools, the district says it has seen an 89% decrease in student quarantines.

