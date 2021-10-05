Pitt County’s Great Duck Race to benefit Vidant Cancer Care this Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Young Professionals of Pitt County are hosting the Great Duck Race this weekend to benefit Vidant Cancer Care.

The event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, will involve 5,000 rubber ducks being dumped into a confined portion of the Tar River at 2:30 p.m.. The ducks will race down the river, and the “owners” of the first three ducks to cross the finish line will win cash prizes.

Ducks are still available for purchase, as only 27% of the 5,000-duck goal has been reached. Ducks are available for $5 each, 6 for $25 or 24 ducks for $100. To adopt a duck, visit the Young Professionals of Pitt County website.

Adopt my friends for a great local cause, then meet me here this Saturday, 10/9 at 2:30 to watch us race each other! • 🐥... Posted by Young Professionals of Pitt County on Sunday, October 3, 2021

The Great Duck Race is replacing the annual “Wiggin Out for Charity Event.” All of the proceeds from this Saturday’s event will be donated to Vidant Care programs and services in Pitt County. The services include meals, gas cards for patients and families, diagnostic procedures, wigs for patients in need, and more.

