Pitt County Schools keeps mask mandate indoors

Pitt County Schools will continue to require masks when inside buildings and on buses.
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Schools will continue to require masks when inside buildings and on buses.

The decision passed in a 6 to 2 vote Monday night during a school board meeting.

The school system says they will continue to follow Dr. John Silvernails recommendations by continuing to require masks indoors and on school buses with no changes to the current policy.

The school board will discuss the COVID protocols every month, followed by a vote.

The next school board meeting will be November 1st.

