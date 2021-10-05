Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which areas cool quicker in Autumn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This time of year sees a nice cool down for Eastern North Carolina, however not all parts of the East cool as fast as others. So, my trivia question for you is below:

A hint is to think about the ocean temperature and how it may affect the air temperature. Remember the ocean is a large body of water, so it doesn’t change temperature very fast.

Did you get it correct? Inland areas will see overnight lows dip quickly in the fall while the beaches see their overnight lows moderated by the warmer ocean. The reverse happens in the Spring when the ocean is slow to warm up thus the coast can be a chilly place in Spring when inland areas are warming up fast.

