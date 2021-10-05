Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which areas cool quicker in Autumn

Not all parts of Eastern NC cool as quickly in Autumn
By Phillip Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This time of year sees a nice cool down for Eastern North Carolina, however not all parts of the East cool as fast as others. So, my trivia question for you is below:

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 5
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Oct 5(WITN)

A hint is to think about the ocean temperature and how it may affect the air temperature. Remember the ocean is a large body of water, so it doesn’t change temperature very fast.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Oct 5
Phillip's Weather Trivia Oct 5(WITN)

Did you get it correct? Inland areas will see overnight lows dip quickly in the fall while the beaches see their overnight lows moderated by the warmer ocean. The reverse happens in the Spring when the ocean is slow to warm up thus the coast can be a chilly place in Spring when inland areas are warming up fast.

