Onslow County woman arrested for murder

Melissa Tobarsalas
Melissa Tobarsalas(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was arrested for murder Monday morning after the death of her roommate.

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Melissa Tobarsalas, of Jacksonville, after they responded to a call at 3:40 a.m. in Midway Park and found 68-year-old James Nuell dead.

An investigation revealed Tobarsalas and Nuell got into a fight. Deputies say the two lived at the same home but were not in a relationship, only roommates.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says the official cause of death has not been officially stated, but the preliminary cause appears to be blunt force trauma.

Deputies say Tobarsalas is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under no bond. Her first court appearance is on Oct. 5th.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 under the case number 2021011920.

