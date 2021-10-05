Advertisement

No tropical storms for a change; Slow development possible off the southeast coast

A new tropical disturbance is located east of the Bahamas
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
New Tropical Disturbance: An area of showers and storms has formed just east of The Bahamas. This area will drift toward the Carolinas this week, but is only given a 10% chance to develop into a tropical depression since upper winds are not favorable for it to form. Stay with WITN as we track this system and give you a first alert if anything changes. The next name to be used for a tropical storm is Wanda.

A tropical wave off the southeast coast has a slim chance of development
A tropical wave off the southeast coast has a slim chance of development(Jim Howard)
Extended list of Tropical Names
Extended list of Tropical Names(WITN Weather)

