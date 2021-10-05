No tropical storms for a change; Slow development possible off the southeast coast

Victor: Tropical Depression Victor has degenerated into a remnant low pressure system over the Central Atlantic. The system is no threat to the United States.

New Tropical Disturbance: An area of showers and storms has formed just east of The Bahamas. This area will drift toward the Carolinas this week, but is only given a 10% chance to develop into a tropical depression since upper winds are not favorable for it to form. Stay with WITN as we track this system and give you a first alert if anything changes. The next name to be used for a tropical storm is Wanda.

Extended list of Tropical Names (WITN Weather)

