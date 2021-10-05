Advertisement

NCEL 10-04-21

NCEL 10-04-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Fire destroyed the Kwik Mart convenience store in Washington.
Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
Amber Alert over: Mother arrested, 2-year-old boy found in Georgia

Latest News

NCEL 10-04-21
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Summer heat pumps back into the East
Powerball 10-04-21
Pitt County Schools will continue to require masks when inside buildings and on buses.
Pitt County Schools keeps mask mandate indoors