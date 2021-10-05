Lenoir County Schools votes to keep mask mandate in classroom

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County school board voted to keep the mask mandate in place.

The decision passed in a 5-2 vote Monday night during a school board meeting. Face masks will continue to be required by everyone while inside of school buildings and on school transportation.

The school board has had multiple meetings throughout the year to review mask policies.

Pitt County Schools also voted to require masks when inside buildings and on buses during a board meeting Monday. It passed in a 6-2 vote.

