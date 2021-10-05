Johnson & Johnson seeks FDA approval for booster shot; local health leaders weigh in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to plateau across the nation, Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci says things are turning the corner on this particular surge of COVID cases.

ECU’s Chief of Infectious Disease, Dr. Paul Cook credits that accomplishment to an increase in vaccinations.

“I think we are getting more options as far as therapies when it comes to folks particularly folks that are early in the course of the infection,” Cook said. “I think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

According to a federal government analysis provided to CNN, Pfizer saw a modest uptick in vaccinations after it was approved by the FDA. Monday morning, Johnson and Johnson followed their lead by submitting approval for a booster shot.

There was a slight decrease in vaccination rates after doctors revealed the J & J shot could cause blood clots. A Beaufort County Health Department spokesperson, Janell Octigan, doubts there will be any hesitancy this time.

“J and J a lot of people are still going to go for that because a lot of people are still to go for that because it’s one dose versus two,” Octigan said. “But we know Pfizer and Moderna have higher efficacy rate over J and J.”

Octigan goes on to say that switching to another vaccine is also possible.

“I think in very special cases doctors can make that suggestion,” Octigan said. “But that’s not going to be given by the health department. That’s going to be something that individuals are going to have to take up with their primary care doctors because that is something out of our scope.”

In the meantime, more than 70 million people are still unvaccinated. Dr. Paul Cook encourages others to get their first dose of any available vaccine to prevent another surge.

“What surge are we on now,” Cook said. “I think it’s the fifth. That tells us that this is not going to go away easily.”

There’s no timetable for when the Johnson and Johnson booster shot could get approved.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.