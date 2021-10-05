Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy air locking in

Rain chances will perk up mid to late week
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: As the high pressure system off our coast moves eastward, cloud cover will become more prevalent through the work week. It will come with a slight chance of rain as scattered showers brush along the coast and near I-95. The cause of the rain, a slow moving cold front, will stall over the East by Thursday, giving us a decent chance of showers late week. The consistent southwesterly breeze will lead to a slight bump in humidity over the next three days, helping fuel the scattered rain each day. Our risk of flooding and severe weather remains very low as rainfall totals each day will be less than .50″ for any areas which see raindrops.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Isolated showers. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SE-8. Overnight low: 68.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. High of 83. Rain chance 30%. Wind: E-10.

Thursday

Scattered showers and isolated storms under a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy. High of 83. Rain chance 30%. Wind: E10 G15

