Ft. Bragg soldier killed in accident involving military vehicle

(WNCN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WITN) -A soldier was killed and four others injured in an accident involving a military vehicle at Fort Bragg.

The accident happened just before 1:00 p.m. Monday on Butner Road near Wilson Park.

The names of the soldiers have not been released pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

A spokesman said it was a tough day at Fort Bragg, and it’s tragic anytime a soldier is lost outside of combat.

Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
