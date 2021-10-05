Advertisement

ECU researchers looking for volunteers to test Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral drug

I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s Brody School of Medicine is looking for people to take part in testing Merck’s new COVID-19 antiviral pill that’s been dubbed a potential pandemic game changer.

The pill, called Molnupiravir, made headlines after Merck shared that it was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by about half in subjects who already had COVID-19.

Researchers at ECU said they are now studying if the pill can also help in preventing transmission of the virus to people who are not vaccinated and are not currently infected with COVID-19, but who live in the same household as someone who is infected.

“Essentially, we’re hoping to prevent people from catching COVID-19 if they are living with someone who is infected,” said Dr. Paul Cook, chief of the Division of Infectious at the Brody School of Medicine in a press release. “So, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, they are not eligible for this study. But the other people in their household who are not sick and are not vaccinated are who we are trying to recruit, because what we know is that household members are at a very high risk of getting infected, particularly if they have not been vaccinated.”

Participants must be:

· At least 18 years old

· Unvaccinated

· Not currently infected with COVID-19

· Living in the same household as someone infected with COVID-19

ECU said that the study will last around 28 days and will require patients to take pills twice a day for five days, as well as take part in follow up testing.

If you’d like to take part – call 252-744-1913 or 252-744-3962.

