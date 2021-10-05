Advertisement

DHHS: Nearly 11,000 reinfection cases & 94 reinfection deaths in state

There's a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State health officials say nearly 11,000 people in North Carolina have been reinfected with COVID-19, dispelling a common belief that you can’t get the virus a second time.

The Department of Health and Human Services said of the 10,812 reinfection cases, 94 people have died. It is also reporting that of those vaccinated, there have been just 200 reinfection cases.

Data shows the number of weekly reinfections has more than tripled this summer thanks to the surge caused by the Delta variant. DHHS said reinfections were less often in children and Hispanics, and more common in women.

Most of the reinfection cases in the state are between 25 and 49 years old, while 61% are women. Whites account for 60% while African Americans make up 22% of the new cases.

The reinfection data is from March 1, 2020, through September 20, 2021.

DHHS started reporting reinfection data on Monday.

