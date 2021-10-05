Carteret County searching for missing teen

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 14-year-old boy from Carteret County has been reported missing.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Chandler Lefevers ran away from his home on Bogue Loop Road in Newport on Monday.

There is no current clothing description, however, deputies describe Lefevers as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, and having red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lefevers’ location should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

