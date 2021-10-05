Advertisement

Carteret County searching for missing teen

Chandler Lefevers
Chandler Lefevers(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 14-year-old boy from Carteret County has been reported missing.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says Chandler Lefevers ran away from his home on Bogue Loop Road in Newport on Monday.

There is no current clothing description, however, deputies describe Lefevers as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, and having red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lefevers’ location should call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism
Fire destroyed the Kwik Mart convenience store in Washington.
Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
Lynn Keel entered the plea in Pitt County court on Monday.
Nash County husband pleads no contest in murder of wife
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

Jose Ponce
Runaway teen in Beaufort County
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Summery weather; Showers late week
Sara Guthrie
Carteret County deputies looking for information about missing woman
Unpredictable flu season ahead
Can you get your flu shot and COVID-19 shot at the same time?