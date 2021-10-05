Advertisement

Carteret County deputies looking for information about missing woman

Sara Guthrie
Sara Guthrie(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for information regarding a missing woman.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Sara Guthrie.

Deputies said the woman, who used to live in Stella, has been living at an unknown location in Burlington, North Carolina.

Family members are concerned they have hadn’t had any contact with her since August 20th.

Deputies said her last contact with law enforcement was at a hotel in Burlington.

She drives a 2006 dark gray Mitsubishi Outlander with North Carolina license TED-4590. A front plate reads “Hot Southern Mess”

Guthrie was reported missing in May but was later found having vehicle trouble.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400.

