Can you get your flu shot and COVID-19 shot at the same time?

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced flu shots and COVID-19 vaccination shots can be given at the same time.

As our state enters flu season, the DHHS urges North Carolinians to get vaccinated against both viruses.

This update comes amid the news that Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS secretary, will get her flu shot at Russell’s Pharmacy in Durham Wednesday.

