Beaufort County School Board votes to make masks optional
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Masks will be optional for students and staff in Beaufort County Schools starting this Wednesday.
The board voted 5-4 Tuesday to change from the current mask mandate.
Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheesman tells WITN he recommended continuing with the face-covering requirement.
Cheesman says masks will still be required on buses and all mitigation and quarantining protocols remain in place.
