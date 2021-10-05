Advertisement

Beaufort County School Board votes to make masks optional

(WCTV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Masks will be optional for students and staff in Beaufort County Schools starting this Wednesday.

The board voted 5-4 Tuesday to change from the current mask mandate.

Beaufort County Schools Superintendent Matthew Cheesman tells WITN he recommended continuing with the face-covering requirement.

Cheesman says masks will still be required on buses and all mitigation and quarantining protocols remain in place.

