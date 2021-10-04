Advertisement

Work continues on Emerald Isle bridge

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work is expected to continue on the Emerald Isle bridge this week.

The Department of Transportation says contractors will be making improvements on the B. Cameron Langston Bridge leading to and from Emerald Isle starting Monday. One lane will be closed so crews can work on preserving the bridge against the saltwater environment and ultimately extend the life of the bride.

Drivers should expect a lane closure between 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Work could continue into the weekend if it gets delayed during the week due to weather.

Work on the bridge is expected to continue through May. The DOT is reminding drivers to anticipate delays and plan ahead.

