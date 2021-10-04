Washington convenience store destroyed in fire

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A convenience store in Washington was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Washington fire chief Mark Yates says the Kwik Mart on 3rd Street caught on fire around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Yates says firefighters are unable to go into the building to further inspect the damage because the roof might collapse and the walls are bowing. Witnesses say glass and food items are scattered across the street in front of the store.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The SBI, ATF and Piedmont Natural Gas are all on scene investigating.

