Advertisement

Washington convenience store destroyed in fire

Fire destroyed this convenience store in Washington.
Fire destroyed this convenience store in Washington.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A convenience store in Washington was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Washington fire chief Mark Yates says the Kwik Mart on 3rd Street caught on fire around 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Yates says firefighters are unable to go into the building to further inspect the damage because the roof might collapse and the walls are bowing. Witnesses say glass and food items are scattered across the street in front of the store.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The SBI, ATF and Piedmont Natural Gas are all on scene investigating.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Amber Alert over: Mother arrested, 2-year-old boy found in Georgia
Robert Westrup.
Craven County deputy, suspect identified in shooting
The protesters were calling attention to the military lockup of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.
Protest in Onslow County for jailed Marine officer
A Craven County deputy is in the hospital after a shooting on Crooked Run Drive on Friday.
Neighbors react to Craven County shooting

Latest News

Cash 5 jackpot
Craven County woman scores half of Cash 5 jackpot
Nunsense
Carteret County theater group returns to the stage after Florence, pandemic
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy; Rain chances returning
Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism