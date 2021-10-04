Advertisement

Shooting suspect in court while Craven Co. deputy out of ICU

Robert Westrup’s bond was set at $2 million by a District Court judge
Robert Westrup's bond was set at $2 million by a District Court judge
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of shooting a Craven County deputy Friday night was in a New Bern courtroom this morning while the deputy is out of intensive care.

Robert Westrup’s bond was set at $2 million by a District Court judge during a brief hearing at 11:00 a.m.

Deputy Zachary Bellingham was wounded when authorities say Westrup opened fire at a home on Crooked Run Drive. Westrup was shot once in the initial exchange of gunfire with deputies after he shot Bellingham, officials said.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said it began when the family called concerned about Westrup. Three deputies went to the home for a wellness check and to serve commitment papers.

When deputies arrived they said Westrup opened fire, striking Bellingham. Other deputies returned fire, and eventually, the man came out of the home after being shot.

The sheriff said his deputy is now out of ICU at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Hughes said Bellingham is in a lot of pain and will have a lengthy recovery.

Westrup has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm. The judge gave him a court-appointed attorney and he remains in jail.

