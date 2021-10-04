Sam and Victor weakening quickly

Hurricane Sam: Sam remains a category 2 hurricane Monday morning, but will be weakening quickly late Monday into Tuesday . As of Monday morning, Sam had 105 mph winds and was moving northeast at 20 mph. As the forward movement speed and the central pressure increase, the max winds will decrease and Sam will transition to a post tropical storm . The cooler waters of the northern Atlantic will speed up this process late Monday.

Sam will be moving over much colder north Atlantic waters the next 2 days (Jim Howard)

Tropical Depression Victor: Tropical Depression Victor is falling apart and will likely be gone by Monday afternoon. The system is no threat to the United States.

Victor is quickly dissipating over the deep Atlantic (Jim Howard)

Extended list of Tropical Names (WITN Weather)

