Rocky Mount police investigating weekend homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe they know who is responsible for a Sunday night homicide in Rocky Mount.

Officers said that around 11 p.m., 48-year-old Maurice Joyner was dropped off at UNC Nash Health Care with head injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined that he was attacked in the 1900 block of Lynn Avenue by someone he knew.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s identity right now.

If you have information on this case, call 252-972-1411.

