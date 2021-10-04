Advertisement

Rocky Mount police investigating weekend homicide

Crime
Crime(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police believe they know who is responsible for a Sunday night homicide in Rocky Mount.

Officers said that around 11 p.m., 48-year-old Maurice Joyner was dropped off at UNC Nash Health Care with head injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Investigators determined that he was attacked in the 1900 block of Lynn Avenue by someone he knew.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s identity right now.

If you have information on this case, call 252-972-1411.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Missing North Carolina 11-year-old located and found safe
Efe Erdem
Teenager charged in ECU’s pirate statue vandalism
Amber Alert over: Mother arrested, 2-year-old boy found in Georgia
Robert Westrup.
Craven County deputy, suspect identified in shooting
The protesters were calling attention to the military lockup of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.
Protest in Onslow County for jailed Marine officer

Latest News

James Edwards
ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite
Fire destroyed the Kwik Mart convenience store in Washington.
Two firefighters injured as Washington convenience store destroyed in fire
Lynn Keel entered the plea in Pitt County court on Monday.
Nash County husband pleads no contest in murder of wife
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: An Autumn taste of summery weather