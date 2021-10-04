Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most used source of renewable energy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While natural gas, nuclear, and coal make up 80 percent of the country’s energy production, the remaining 20 percent is made by renewable means. Renewable energy production is growing rapidly and may someday help put a dent in the rise of global temperatures. So, today’s trivia question asks which is the most common source of renewable energy.

One hint, since this is a weather trivia question, you can probably conclude that Biomass is not the correct answer. haha You would be right. So, that narrows down the choices to the remaining three, each of which involves some aspect of weather. Will your answer be a bright idea, wash you over with glee, or blow us away with your genius? Check the answer below.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, wind produces 8.4% of the United States’ electricity production. Hydroelectric power is a close 2nd at 7.3%. Solar is rapidly growing, but comes in third at 2.3% while Biomass accounts for 1.4%. Of the non renewable energy sources, natural gas is used for 40%, nuclear power is 20% and coal is responsible for 19% of the total US energy needs. These numbers are as of 2020. Learn more at eia.gov. - Phillip Williams

