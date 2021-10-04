New Bern Preservation Foundation to restore historic building

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Preservation Foundation is raising funds to continue restoring King Solomon Lodge.

King Solomon Lodge is the first African American Masonic lodge in the state of North Carolina.

Prior to restoration efforts, the building was in use since being built in 1870. The lodge was moved from one location on Howard Street to its current location in the 1920s.

It survived a fire in 2005, then Hurricane Florence in 2018, but is need of renovations to be brought up to code.

Fred Smith, a member of King Solomon Lodge explained the significance of the building.

“Being the first African American Masonic lodge in North Carolina, lodges were all started right here and branched out to crest other lodges in North Carolina. It is a wonderful thing to — first of all — learn what the history of this building was, and to think that the craftsmen of the 1920s did it by hand mostly.”

Members of the New Bern Preservation Foundation expressed their appreciation for the restoration project.

“The preservation foundation identified this structure, its history, as one that really fits in with the mission of preserving historic structures. These are strong histories. structure-lay that need to be saved, deserve to be saved because their stories are one that continue to be worth retelling,” said Lee Purcell of the foundation.

The New Bern Preservation Foundation is working with members of the lodge, architects, and volunteers to restore the building which was part of the New Bern black business district and civil rights movements.

The New Bern preservation foundation has raised $150,000 in donations for the project with a total goal of $275,000. Donations are being accepted on the foundation’s website.

