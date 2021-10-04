LIVE: Nash County husband pleading no contest in murder of wife

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man is pleading no contest in a high-profile murder trial that was moved to Greenville.

Lynn Keel was accused of killing his wife, Diana Keel, back in 2019.

The Nash County woman’s body was found by a D.O.T. worker in a rural area of Edgecombe County on March 13, 2019.

Keel originally told deputies that his wife had left home to run errands before she disappeared.

Deputies say the husband then took off before he was eventually caught in Arizona.

Keel this afternoon pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Under a plea deal, the state agreed that Keel be sentenced to between 32 and 41 years in prison.

The district attorney told the judge that Keel would gain financially with his wife’s death, having taken out more than $1,000,000 in life insurance for his wife.

Keel was charged with first-degree murder and the trial was moved to Pitt County due to extensive publicity in the case.

The plea came on the first day of jury selection in Keel’s trial.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.