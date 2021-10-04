Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and muggy; Rain chances returning

Rain chances will perk up mid to late week
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: As the high off our coast moves eastward, cloud cover will become more prevalent through the start of the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 80s again to start the work week. It will come with a chance of rain as scattered showers move in along the coast and near I-95. The cause of the rain, a slow moving cold front, will stall over the East by Thursday, keeping us damp until the front diminishes over the weekend. The consistent southwesterly breeze will lead to a slight bump in humidity over the next three days, helping fuel the scattered rain each day. Our risk of flooding and severe weather remains very low as rainfall totals each day will range between .25″ to .50″ for areas receiving drops.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Breezy with a stray shower possible. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: S-10. Overnight low: 65.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 84. Isolated showers. Rain chance: 20%. Wind: SE-8. Overnight low: 68.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated storms possible. High of 83. Rain chance 30%. Wind: E-10.

