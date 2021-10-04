ECU’s PeeDee the Pirate statue vandalized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tulane green wave weren’t the only ones hurting after the Pirates rolled over them in their homecoming game this weekend.

ECU police say the iconic PeeDee the Pirate statue on the university’s mall was vandalized early Sunday morning and had to be removed for repairs.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the swashbuckler toppled to the ground, with his sword-wielding arm broken into multiple pieces.

Police say they have made an arrest in the case, but have not released the suspect’s name.

The statue is known for being the target of vandalism in the past.

