ECU student arrested for fake racist fraternity party invite

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they have arrested an East Carolina University student in connection with a racist social media post related to a fraternity at the university.

James Edwards IV, 19, has been charged by police with cyberstalking.

Greenville police began investigating after a post on the app “Yik Yak” that invited people to a Theta Chi rush party that stipulated “No blacks.”

An ECU student has been arrested in connection with this post on Yik Yak back in August. (WITN)

Investigators said they determined that Edwards has no affiliation with Theta Chi and that he is a member of another ECU fraternity.

The Theta Chi fraternity quickly denied back in August that their members were responsible for the post.

ECU said Edwards is a current student at the university with political science listed as his intended major.

Pi Lambda Phi’s website lists Edwards as vice president of recruitment for the fraternity.

When reached by telephone Monday afternoon, Edwards told WITN “no comment” until he gets a lawyer.

