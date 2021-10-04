Craven County woman scores half of Cash 5 jackpot

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern woman tested her luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won half of the jackpot.

Danielle Godette’s ticket was one of two tickets that split the $391,870 jackpot. She took home her share Friday, which totaled $138,624 after taxes.

Godette bought her Quick Pick ticket through Online Pay. The second winning ticket was purchased at the Asheboro Shell on East U.S. 64 in Asheboro and has not been claimed.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

