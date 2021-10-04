Carteret County theater group returns to the stage after Florence, pandemic

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A theater group is returning to the stage after many trials and tribulations thrown their way over the past several years.

Carteret Community Theatre is debuting Nunsense this weekend at the Joslyn Hall at Carteret Community College. It’s the first production for the group since the pandemic halted performances in 2020. Prior to that, director Tim Price says the theater was damaged in Hurricane Florence and recovery operations are still ongoing.

Carteret Community Theatre was damaged after Hurricane Florence. (Tim Price)

Nunsense is a comedy that begins with a covenant of Nuns discovering their cook accidentally poisoned 52 sisters. They are in dire need of funds for the burials, so they decide to stage a variety show. The show features star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz and comic surprises.

The show runs through Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9 at 7 p.m. For ticket information, click here.

