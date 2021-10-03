Advertisement

Two systems in the Atlantic deteriorating; Sam still a hurricane

Sam will die out over the Northern Atlantic over the next several days
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Hurricane Sam: Sam has fallen from a category 4 to a category 2 hurricane over the past 24 hours, a positive trend that should lead to Sam’s demise by the middle of the upcoming week. As of Sunday morning, Sam had 105 mph winds and was moving northeast at 17 mph. As the forward movement speed and the central pressure increase, the max winds will decrease and Sam will fall apart. The cooler waters of the northern Atlantic will speed up this process by Monday.

The high pressure system over the Southeast is helping keep Sam well off our coast. However, like previous storms this season (Bill, Henri, Mindy and Odette), it has kicked up rough surf along our beaches. With Sam now pulling away from Bermuda, our rip current threat will be at a moderate level for all beaches Sunday.

The official data and track of Hurricane Sam as of the 5 a.m. update (10-3).
Tropical Depression Victor: Tropical Depression Victor has started to diminish, a trend that will continue over the next several days. The system is no threat to the United States. It will stay out in the middle of the Atlantic through the first half of next week.

The official data and track of Tropical Depression Victor as of the 5 a.m. update (10-3).
Extended list of Tropical Names
Extended list of Tropical Names(WITN Weather)

