Realize U 252 hosts an awareness benefit concert for drug addiction on Sunday

Realize U 252 along with Carolina East Health System and Real Drugs will host a benefit concert on Sunday to bring awareness to addiction.

The event will be held at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Nashville recording artist Tom Yankton is expected to host the concert.

Concert goers can pay for the tickets online on the Realize U 252 website or can pay $5 at the door.

Attendees are invited to bring a battery operated candle in honor of someone who has been touched by addiction. The “Eternal Flame of Hope” display will be setup on the stage and visible throughout the event.

Realize U 252 is a 24 hour non-profit facility established for the purposes of shelter care and recovery from alcohol or other drug addiction.

The recovery process includes a 12-step, self-help, peer role modeling, and self-governance approach.

Realize U 252 is the only recovery residence of its kind in Eastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.