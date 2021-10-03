Advertisement

North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies

N.C. Rep. Dana Bumgardner, from Gaston County, dies after fight with cancer
N.C. Rep. Dana Bumgardner, from Gaston County, dies after fight with cancer(N.C. General Assembly)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner has died from cancer.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Bumgardner’s death on Saturday.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague, Rep. Dana Bumgardner following his battle with cancer,” Moore said in a statement.

The Gaston County Republican died at his home in Gastonia. He was in his fifth two-year term.

He is survived by his wife Cindy, his children, Lauren and Austin, and his grandchildren Payton, Maggie, and Kate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County shooting
At least one law enforcement officer injured in Craven County shooting
Craven County shooting
SHERIFF: Craven County shooting suspect in custody, one deputy shot and airlifted
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Sheriff’s office confirms attack on deputy during Thursday fight at D.H. Conley High School
Lee Vernon McNeill
ECU track legend dies after month-long battle with COVID-19
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Sheriff’s Facebook post draws criticism

Latest News

Plans for the Earl G. & Inez Batts Recreational Complex in Surf City.
Surf City selected from large pool of applicants to receive $500k grant for rec complex
Junior League of Greenville's Roast at the Rock
Junior League of Greenville to host Roast at the Rock event next month
FEMA
FEMA’s flood insurance policy updates cut costs for policyholders
ENC Cares - PamlicoRose.org
Eastern NC Cares