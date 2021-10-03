Advertisement

Flags lowered to half- staff Monday to honor National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Today we honor the fallen firefighters across our country who lost their lives protecting their communities. We must never forget them as we continue supporting our firefighters who are out there protecting us right now.”

North Carolina Governor, Roy Cooper

The order is in accordance with law 107-51 which says flags should be lowered annually to recognize firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff too.

