First legal bottle of distilled spirits sold on Sunday in Newport, NC

Newport , N.C. (WITN) - The Bogue Sound Distillery is celebrating the new HB 890 law that allows Sunday sales of distilled spirits bottles from distilleries in the state of North Carolina.

The Distillery is located on 108 Bogue Commercial Dr. in Newport, NC.

Richard Chapman, vice president of the Distillers Association of N.C and owner of Bogue Sound Distillery , will make his first bottle sale at 12 p.m. and the first bottle will be sold at 1 p.m.

The event will feature music, food and spirits starting at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Today is marked as the first day distilled spirits bottles are legally allowed to be sold in NC since the end of the prohibition.

