Advertisement

First legal bottle of distilled spirits sold on Sunday in Newport, NC

Selling it's first legal drink since new law
Selling it's first legal drink since new law(Bogue Sound)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Newport , N.C. (WITN) - The Bogue Sound Distillery is celebrating the new HB 890 law that allows Sunday sales of distilled spirits bottles from distilleries in the state of North Carolina.

The Distillery is located on 108 Bogue Commercial Dr. in Newport, NC.

Richard Chapman, vice president of the Distillers Association of N.C and owner of Bogue Sound Distillery , will make his first bottle sale at 12 p.m. and the first bottle will be sold at 1 p.m.

The event will feature music, food and spirits starting at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Today is marked as the first day distilled spirits bottles are legally allowed to be sold in NC since the end of the prohibition.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County shooting
SHERIFF: Craven County shooting suspect in custody, one deputy shot and airlifted
Robert Westrup.
Craven County deputy, suspect identified in shooting
Craven County shooting
At least one law enforcement officer injured in Craven County shooting
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Sheriff’s office confirms attack on deputy during Thursday fight at D.H. Conley High School
Sebastian Sanchez was last on September 19th in Emerald Isle.
Emerald Isle teen found

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps rise into mid 80s today
Benefit concert in New Bern
Realize U 252 hosts an awareness benefit concert for drug addiction on Sunday
ECU football storms Tulane for huge homecoming victory, Pirates have won 3 straight games for...
ECU football storms Tulane for huge homecoming victory, Pirates have won 3 straight games for the first time since 2014
NCEL 10-02-21