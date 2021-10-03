ECU football storms Tulane for huge homecoming victory, Pirates have won 3 straight games for the first time since 2014

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU homecoming gave the fans plenty to cheer about. Plenty of scoring and tons of points and for the first time since 2014 three wins in a row overall and in the conference.

ECU took it Tulane right away and made it feel like Carolina for Parmalee. Holton Ahlers did it all in the game he even had a punt. this 17 yard touchdown run got everything rolling.

For the 3rd straight week Keaton Mitchell broke runs for a touchdown the first one went for 68 yards and ecu went up 17-0.

They kept the pedal to the metal. Ahlers was 21 of 32 for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns. This one on 4th down found Tyler Snead for 53 yards. Pirates up 31-7 at the half.

After Tulane made some plays to get back in it, ECU continued to crank. Rahjai Harris found the end zone twice.. he also went for 70 yards.

The defense was excellent most of the game. Blitz forces a bad throw and Warren Saba got the pick.

Mason Garcia threw his first career passing touchdown with the Pirates. Mitchell the biggest day of all. 222 yards rushing, 2 big touchdowns, and the one which put them over 50 points. 52-29 ECU wins on homecoming to start conference 1 and 0.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our players, couldn’t be more proud of our coaches it’s just one tonight.,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Highest rushing performance since 2007 is what I’ve been told. Highest a single game rushing performance since Chris Johnson in the ball game in Hawaii which is also 2007. Really pleased with the win against a really good Tulane football team.”

“Huge for him to believe in us. We feel it on the sidelines, we feel that even when the defense is in the game. We believe in those guys and he believes in us,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “Just sticking to the philosophy and doing that is why were winning.”

“From conversations we was getting away from having fun. We had to bring that back man. Have fun. We’re playing the game we love,” says ECU safety Warren Saba, “Energetic and excited. People mocking Coach Houston, throwing water, dancing, it was a big old party.”

“I don’t even know how to explain it. Coach was waiting for me to go in the locker room he was very proud of me,” says ECU running back Keaton Mitchell, “I almost broke down but I had to stay up.”

The Pirates are on the road for the next two weeks. They face Central Florida next time out. It should be a good one and we’ll see if the streak continues.

