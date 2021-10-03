Bogue Sound Distillery makes one of North Carolina’s first bottle sales in more than 100 years

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in more than 100 years, distilleries in North Carolina were legally permitted to make distilled bottled spirit sales on a Sunday.

This comes as Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 last month. The law makes changes to the state’s alcohol sale restrictions, including sales tax exemptions, out of state sales, and ABC Liquor Store online ordering regulations.

“Distilleries’ Association of North Carolina, which I am the vice president, we got together and have worked very hard, and this is a climax of what we have done over the last four or five years,” said Bogue Sound owner Richard Chapman. “We now have the ability to sell, on Sundays, our alcohol bottles.”

Chapman said the competition between beer and wine sellers and distilleries was unevenly stacked. This new law helps to even that playing field.

“There’s been a lot of things to progressively move us ahead so that we can do better and compete with the beer and wine people,” he said. “We’re trying to have a parity between beer and wine and liquor.”

The first bottle sold by Bogue Sound Distillery was to Bogue Mayor Bobby O’Chat.

He says that easing Sunday sale restrictions could be a way to decrease drunk driving incidents.

“By being able to sell the bottles here at all the local distilleries, or all distilleries, someone that wants to have a drink, they don’t have to get on the road, have a drink, and then drive home,” said the mayor. “They can get a bottle on Sunday and then stay at the house.”

The changes in sales restrictions by HB 890 are only effective for distilleries. Sunday bottled spirit sales restrictions at ABC Liquor Stores remain in place.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.