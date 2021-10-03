Advertisement

Bogue Sound Distillery makes one of North Carolina’s first bottle sales in more than 100 years

Distilleries can now sell bottled spirits on Sundays
Distilleries can now sell bottled spirits on Sundays(Maddie Kerth)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time in more than 100 years, distilleries in North Carolina were legally permitted to make distilled bottled spirit sales on a Sunday.

This comes as Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 last month. The law makes changes to the state’s alcohol sale restrictions, including sales tax exemptions, out of state sales, and ABC Liquor Store online ordering regulations.

“Distilleries’ Association of North Carolina, which I am the vice president, we got together and have worked very hard, and this is a climax of what we have done over the last four or five years,” said Bogue Sound owner Richard Chapman. “We now have the ability to sell, on Sundays, our alcohol bottles.”

Chapman said the competition between beer and wine sellers and distilleries was unevenly stacked. This new law helps to even that playing field.

“There’s been a lot of things to progressively move us ahead so that we can do better and compete with the beer and wine people,” he said. “We’re trying to have a parity between beer and wine and liquor.”

The first bottle sold by Bogue Sound Distillery was to Bogue Mayor Bobby O’Chat.

He says that easing Sunday sale restrictions could be a way to decrease drunk driving incidents.

“By being able to sell the bottles here at all the local distilleries, or all distilleries, someone that wants to have a drink, they don’t have to get on the road, have a drink, and then drive home,” said the mayor. “They can get a bottle on Sunday and then stay at the house.”

The changes in sales restrictions by HB 890 are only effective for distilleries. Sunday bottled spirit sales restrictions at ABC Liquor Stores remain in place.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County shooting
SHERIFF: Craven County shooting suspect in custody, one deputy shot and airlifted
Robert Westrup.
Craven County deputy, suspect identified in shooting
Craven County shooting
At least one law enforcement officer injured in Craven County shooting
Sebastian Sanchez was last on September 19th in Emerald Isle.
Emerald Isle teen found
Fight involving several students prompts lockdown at D.H. Conley High School
Sheriff’s office confirms attack on deputy during Thursday fight at D.H. Conley High School

Latest News

The protesters were calling attention to the military lockup of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller.
Protest in Onslow County for jailed Marine officer
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain on the way after an extended dry stretch
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 11-year-old girl believed to be in Inman, S.C.
Amber Alert over: Mother arrested, 2-year-old boy found in Georgia