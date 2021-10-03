Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 11-year-old girl believed to be in Inman, S.C.

Allison Paige Henderson, 11, is Caucasian, approximately 5-foot-1, weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)
Abductor David Henderson (left) and missing girl Allison Henderson (right)(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday and is believed to be with her uncle, who is a violent offender, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Her abductor is believed to be David Neil Henderson, a 38-year-old Caucasian male who is approximately 5-foot-10 with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Henderson was last noticed on Oct. 2 and was originally believed to be a runaway. A ping of her cell phone was last located at Henderson’s residence. No contact has been made with either party and it’s believed they may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

They’re believed to be on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, S.C

Emergency Services crews are still in the area conducting an active search. If either subject is seen please call 911 or (828)-894-0187. There is no danger to the public at this time, this is a missing persons search.

