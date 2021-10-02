WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 7 Part 1
Havelock, J.H. Rose and Riverside-Martin earn home conference wins
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - PREP FOOTBALL(equals)
Camden County 34, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6
Chocowinity Southside 58, Pamlico County 38
Currituck County 42, Manteo 28
Edenton Holmes 42, Pasquotank County 6
Goldsboro 12, Wilson Beddingfield 7
Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 28
Greene Central 38, Ayden-Grifton 20
Greenville Rose 55, Jacksonville Northside 3
Havelock 55, Greenville Conley 12
Jacksonville White Oak 36, Croatan 20
Jones County 49, Lejeune 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 14
Kinston 28, Southwest Onslow 21
New Bern 75, South Central 0
North Edgecombe 25, Weldon 14
North Johnston 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6
North Pitt 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Northern Nash 42, Roanoke Rapids 17
Pinetown Northside 51, East Carteret 0
Princeton 28, Eastern Wayne 6
Riverside Martin 26, Perquimans 14
Rocky Mount 21, Nash Central 8
Smithfield-Selma 42, Wilson Fike 14
Swansboro 6, Richlands 0
Tarboro 42, Gates County 8
Wallace-Rose Hill 69, North Lenoir 6
Warsaw Kenan 54, South Lenoir 26
Washington 62, Farmville Central 6
West Carteret 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 8
Wilson Hunt 56, Southern Wayne 0
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.