WITN End Zone Fall 2021 Week 7 Part 1

Havelock, J.H. Rose and Riverside-Martin earn home conference wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - PREP FOOTBALL(equals)

Camden County 34, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6

Chocowinity Southside 58, Pamlico County 38

Currituck County 42, Manteo 28

Edenton Holmes 42, Pasquotank County 6

Goldsboro 12, Wilson Beddingfield 7

Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 28

Greene Central 38, Ayden-Grifton 20

Greenville Rose 55, Jacksonville Northside 3

Havelock 55, Greenville Conley 12

Jacksonville White Oak 36, Croatan 20

Jones County 49, Lejeune 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 14

Kinston 28, Southwest Onslow 21

New Bern 75, South Central 0

North Edgecombe 25, Weldon 14

North Johnston 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6

North Pitt 28, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Northern Nash 42, Roanoke Rapids 17

Pinetown Northside 51, East Carteret 0

Princeton 28, Eastern Wayne 6

Riverside Martin 26, Perquimans 14

Rocky Mount 21, Nash Central 8

Smithfield-Selma 42, Wilson Fike 14

Swansboro 6, Richlands 0

Tarboro 42, Gates County 8

Wallace-Rose Hill 69, North Lenoir 6

Warsaw Kenan 54, South Lenoir 26

Washington 62, Farmville Central 6

West Carteret 41, Holly Ridge Dixon 8

Wilson Hunt 56, Southern Wayne 0

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

