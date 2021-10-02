Advertisement

Vanceboro Strawberry Jam Festival kicks off on Saturday

Vanceboro Strawberry Festival
Vanceboro Strawberry Festival(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vanceboro, N.C. (WITN) - After a year and a half of cancellations and delays due to the pandemic, the Vanceboro Strawberry Festival is making its triumphant return.

The Vanceboro Rescue Squad will host the event kicking it off with a parade and 5k run down Main Street.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature inflatables for kids to play in, rides and food served for everyone.

Activities are hosted at the Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary School on Saturday.

