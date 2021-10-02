SHERIFF: Craven County shooting suspect in custody, one deputy shot and airlifted

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the suspect in a Friday night shooting was shot multiple times by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Hughes says one of his deputies was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after being shot. He says the suspect is being taken to a hospital as well.

Hughes also says two of his deputies were trapped inside the suspect’s home but not seriously injured in the shooting just outside of New Bern.

We’re told three Craven County deputies went to a home on Crooked Run Drive Friday night for a wellness check and to serve commitment papers.

Hughes says the suspect’s family called concerned about him. When deputies arrived, the suspect opened fire, hitting one of them.

The deputies returned fire, and eventually the suspect came out of the home after being hit.

Hughes says he does not believe his deputy’s injuries are life-threatening. He says the deputy has been talking.

