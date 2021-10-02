Advertisement

North Carolina Seafood Festival in Morehead City continues into Saturday

This year's festival runs through Sunday afternoon.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival resumes Saturday on Evans street from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The festival also runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guest can enjoy seafood, live music, rides, a road race and fun with family and friends.

The festival’s website says free parking is offered at the NC State Port, on 113 Arendell Street with a free shuttle throughout the weekend to and from the festival grounds.

The shuttle runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal of the festival is to promote the economic impact of the seafood industry along with boosting tourism in the area.

There is no proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend, and masks are not required at the event.

Pets are asked to be left at home.

More information can be found on the North Carolina Seafood Festival’s website.

