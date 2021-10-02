North Carolina Seafood Festival in Morehead City continues into Saturday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival resumes Saturday on Evans street from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The festival also runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guest can enjoy seafood, live music, rides, a road race and fun with family and friends.

The festival’s website says free parking is offered at the NC State Port, on 113 Arendell Street with a free shuttle throughout the weekend to and from the festival grounds.

The shuttle runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The goal of the festival is to promote the economic impact of the seafood industry along with boosting tourism in the area.

There is no proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend, and masks are not required at the event.

Pets are asked to be left at home.

