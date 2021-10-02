New bill allows distilleries to sell alcohol any day of the week
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Gov. Cooper recently signed a bill that modifies the current alcohol laws in our state.
One of those changes allows you to buy liquor bottles any day of the week.
Beginning this Sunday, liquor bottles can legally be sold at distilleries.
It is something that has not been possible since Prohibition. And it’s not the only change happening with alcohol sales.
Other changes include social districts for people to drink outside, online orders at ABC stores and the expansion of growler sizes from two liters to four.
Cary Joshi, CEO of Social House Vodka, said the new law will give him and other distilleries a much-needed economic boost during the ongoing pandemic.
The law allows liquor bottle sales to take place from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. It does not affect hours for ABC stores. They will remain closed.
