At least one law enforcement officer injured in Craven County shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At least one law enforcement officer has been injured in a shooting in Craven County.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite tells WITN this is a developing situation and details are limited at this time.

He tells us at least one officer was shot and others are injured following an incident on Crooked Run Drive.

Other law enforcement officials tell us the suspect is still inside the home.

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies and multiple counties are on the scene currently.

WITN has crews on scene and will provide updates as we get them.

